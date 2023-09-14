Akatsi All-Stars Supporters Union elects new executives  

By Agbaxode Emmanuel, GNA

Akatsi (VR), Sept. 14, GNA- The leadership of ‘Akatsi All Stars Supporters Union’ has successfully conducted its elections to elect new executives to steer the affairs of the Association.

The Union made up of fans and supporters of the football club, held the elections at a well-attended meeting on Sunday, September 10.

Mr. Japhet Festus Gbede, the Public Relations Officer of the Team, in a statement, revealed that the Union, which is composed of loyal fans and supporters of the club, aimed to ensure the success of the club by mobilising resources and support from the community.

“The new executives, who were duly elected and sworn into office, are expected to bring their experience, skills, and expertise to bear in the running of the union,” he stated.

The new executives, among others, included, Abdulai Apedo, popularly known as ‘AGBEYSCO’ as the Chairman, Messiah Nkuabia as Vice Chairman, Abraham Lincoln as Organiser, Abah Xornam, Treasurer, Abraham Nukpor, Secretary, and Frank Duho, Transport Officer.

They have since pledged to work hard to promote the interests of the Union and the entire football club.

The statement further charged the elected executives to bring renewed energy and commitment to the Union’s activities.

“They will work closely with the players, coaches, and management of the Akatsi All Stars football club to promote the development of the club and its achievements on and off the field,” it added.

The statement also indicated that the new leadership included hardworking individuals who are passionate about the club’s success and are therefore expected to be committed to building a strong and sustainable support system for the club and fostering a positive spirit of camaraderie among fans and supporters.

The Akatsi All Stars Supporters Union remained one of the most vibrant supporter groups in the region, where the new executives are expected to build on the successes of their predecessors.

Mr. Solo Adotevi, Chairman of the Football Club, on his part, urged both the Football Club and the Supporters Union to unite and work together for the betterment of the team.

He emphasised that a strong and harmonious relationship between the two organisations could have a positive impact on the performance of the team and could help achieve the common goal of success.

Mr. Adotevi further appealed to both sides to put aside any past grievances and misunderstandings, but rather move forward with a shared vision.

He was optimistic that open communication, mutual respect, and cooperation would be the key to success.

Akatsi All Stars is a Division One football team based in Akatsi in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region.

The team gained promotion to the National Division One League in 2021.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

