Ghana’s disappointing performance at boxing Olympic qualifiers borne out of inexperience

Accra, Sep. 18, GNA – Mr. Mustapha Nettey, the Treasurer of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), says the inability to secure Olympic spots at this year’s African Olympic qualifiers, in Dakar, Senegal, was due to a lack of preparation and inexperience.

Ghana’s participation in the just-ended African Olympic qualifiers was marred by all 12 boxers of the male and female national teams being unable to progress to the finals in their respective categories.

With only the winners in various categories guaranteed Olympic spots, Ghana couldn’t grab a single spot as they await other qualifiers in Italy and Indonesia next year.

“The team that represented Ghana in Dakar is an excellent one, but lacked experience. Most of the boxers, especially Theophilus Allotey and Jonathan Tetteh, are new entrants and inexperienced.

“I must concede that the preparation for the Dakar qualification had not been the best. Compared to the preparation for Tokyo 2020, our preparation was fraught with a lot of challenges.

Chiefly amongst the lot is financial, and that really affected our preparation,” he said.

Some boxing enthusiasts have called for the sacking of Black Bombers and Hitters head coach Ofori Asare after Ghana’s dreadful outing in Dakar.

GNA

