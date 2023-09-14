Ghana face tricky opponents in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Sep.14, GNA – The Black Stars of Ghana has been paired with some top African sides ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers slated for 21st November 2023 to 14th October 2025.

Ghana would face Madagascar, Comoros, Mali, Central African Republic and Chad to book for a ticket to the global showpiece.

The first round of qualifiers would begin 13th to 21st November 2023, as Ghana would host Madagascar before taking on Comoros in their second game.

The clash against Comoros would be one many Ghanaians would be looking out for as the four-time African champions would seek to punish the underdogs who played a part in their elimination from the last edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana’s second qualification match would be played from 3rd to 11th June 2024 away to Mali and at home against Central Africa Republic.

The Black Stars would then face Chad at home before travelling as visitors to Madagascar from 17th to 25th March 2025.

The rest of the qualification matches would be played from 1st to 9th September, 2025 with the final match scheduled from 6th to 14th October 2025 against CAR and Comoros respectively.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup would be staged in Canada, USA and Mexico.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

