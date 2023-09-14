Ghana’s Jonathan Tetteh denied of victory in Senegal

Accra, Sept. 14, GNA – Ghana’s Jonathan Tetteh lost to his Algerian opponent Mohamed Houmri in the quarter finals of the Africa Boxing Championship in Senegal on Wednesday night in Dakar, Senegal.

Tetteh, a Heavyweight boxer, scored a knockdown with a vicious hook in round two but was not counted, whilst a late controversial point’s deduction cost him to lose the bout a 2-3 split decision to the.

Tetteh is one of Ghana’s medal hopefuls in this year’s Olympic Games Qualifiers is now out of the competition.

Another Ghanaian Ornella Sathoud was also beaten in the Quarter Final stage, in by Kenya’s 2012 Olympian,

The 38-year-old Elizabeth Adhiambo Andiego won by a massive a 5-0 unanimous decision.

Ghana now has only one boxer in the semi finals of the competition and the only medal hopeful.

GNA

