Fidelity Bank champions adoption of healthy lifestyles — Sponsors Eight KGL Millennium Marathon 

By Paul Eduarko Richardson

Accra, Sept. 13, GNA – Fidelity Bank, Ghana’s largest privately-owned indigenous bank, has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting healthy lifestyle habits among the Ghanaian populace by sponsoring the 8th KGL Millennium Marathon.

The Millennium Marathon, a globally recognised half-marathon event, which is held annually across selected locations all over the world, took place in Accra on Saturday, September 2.

The event comprised a 21-Kilometer run as well as a shorter five-kilometer race and recorded a massive participation of several thousand runners, including professional and amateur athletes, and healthy living enthusiasts from over 15 countries.

“As one of the main sponsors, Fidelity Bank’s involvement underscored the bank’s commitment to promoting healthy living, socialising, and networking among people from the corporate world and all other walks of life,”a press release issued to the Ghana News Agency, on Wednesday, said.

Mr Kwabena Boateng, Divisional Director of Corporate and Institutional Banking, Fidelity Bank, speaking on the sidelines of the sporting event, remarked that: “At Fidelity Bank, we hold steadfast to our values, including the culture of excellence and serving the community. Thus, it is only fitting that we support an event of this nature that encapsulates these ideals.

“We are firm believers in the often-quoted adage that a healthy nation is a wealthy nation hence our commitment to endeavours that foster healthy lifestyles among communities in Ghana and beyond. As you can see for yourself, our passion for health and wellness is evidenced by the fact that hundreds of our staff members turned out to participate in both the 21-Kilometer and 5-Kilometer races.”

He added that, “We are thrilled to have been a part of the 8th KGL Millennium Half Marathon. This event epitomizes the true spirit of unity and collaboration among businesses.

“It goes beyond competition; it’s about coming together for a shared cause and fostering relationships. As one of the leading corporate brands in the sub-region, Fidelity Bank Ghana is proud to stand alongside other companies that value not just success but also the well-being of our employees and the communities we serve.”

The KGL Millennium Half Marathon is not limited to running alone but also welcomes participants from various sports disciplines, including boxing and other athletic pursuits, and has attracted more than 64,000 runners from 34 countries over the past seven editions.

The event has grown over the years to become a symbol of international unity through sports. This year’s edition of the marathon in Accra-Ghana witnessed a record participation by Kenyan long-distance athletes.

The winners in the male and female categories for the main 21-Kilometer race were both Kenyans.

The event also saw massive participation by health-conscious families and corporate groupings with hundreds of staff members from Fidelity Bank in attendance.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

