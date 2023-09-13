Leaked tape seems doctored — Atta Akyea

By Elsie Appiah-Osei, GNA

Accra, Sept 13, GNA – The leaked secret recording allegedly plotting the removal of Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police, seems doctored, says Mr Samuel Atta Akyea, the Chairman of Parliament’s Ad-hoc Committee investigating the tape.

“It seems to be the case because the second tape is a long conversation,” he said.

Mr Atta Akyea said this on Wednesday when he addressed the media in Parliament after the Committee’s in-camera hearing.

He said the tape, which had gone viral since Tuesday, July 11, 2023, was a shorter version of the new tape delivered to the Committee by Mr Daniel Bugri Naabu, a former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Atta Akyea told the media that the Committee had ended its sitting, however, it would resume an in-camera hearing from Monday, October 2 to Friday, October 6, 2023.

Parliament’s seven-member bi-partisan Committee, chaired by Mr Atta Akyea, an NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa South with Mr James Agalga, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Builsa North, as the Vice-Chairman, is investigating the veracity of the leaked audio plotting the removal of Dr Dampare.

On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, a leaked audio recording, allegedly involving a police commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove IGP Dr Dampare from office circulated.

Consequently, the Minority Caucus in Parliament called for a probe into the leaked tape.

Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament therefore constituted the seven-member bi-partisan Committee to authenticate the audio and probe into the secret recording of an alleged plot to remove Dr Dampare, IGP from office ahead of the 2024 general election on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

The Committee, was, therefore, charged to report back to the House on September 10 2023 but that had not been successful due to the ongoing investigation.

The Committee is made up of three members each from the Majority and Minority sides of Parliament, and a technical person.

Among the members are Mr Patrick Yaw Boamah, NPP MP for Okaikwei Central; Madam Ophelia Mensah, NPP MP for Mfantseman; Mr Eric Opoku, NDC MP for Asunafo South and Mr Peter Lanchene Tuobu, NDC MP for Wa West as members of the Committee.

While Dr Isaac Lartey Annang, a lawyer and a human rights activist, is a technical person appointed by Speaker Bagbin to assist the Committee.

Mr Albert Kan Dapaah, the Minister of National Security, tendered in his statement to the Committee, while Mr Kwame Gyan, the IGP’s Lawyer, represented him.

In attendance were COP Goerge Alex Mensah, Superintendent (Supt) George L. Asare, and Supt Emmanuel Eric Gyebi, with their lawyers.

Mr Bugri Naabu was also before the Committee with his lawyers for further investigations.

All three police officers had been cited by Mr Bugri Naabu, a Paramount Chief of Namong in the North East Region, as his accomplices in plotting the alleged removal of the IGP from office when he appeared before the Committee on Monday, August 28, 2023.

Thereafter, all police officers on the tape have been interrogated with Dr Dampare being the latest to appear before the Committee.

