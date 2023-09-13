Anto-Abosso Quarry Explosion: Minerals Commission makes changes at regional level

Accra, Sept. 13, GNA–The Minerals Commission has appointed Mr Samuel Gyabaah as the new Regional Head for the Western Region.

Mr Gyabaah is a mining engineer, who has worked with AngloGold Ashanti for 18 years, and was heading the Ashanti Regional Office of the Commission.

Mr. Desmond Boahen, also a mining engineer, who was heading the Western Regional Office in Takoradi has been transferred to Koforidua to head the Eastern Regional Office of the Commission.

Also, Mr Paul Dawson, a mining engineer, who worked with the Newmont Ghana Gold Limited for 20 years as the Environmental Manager, has now been appointed as the Ashanti Regional Head of the Commission.

Mr Abraham Otabil, the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, confirmed the new appointments and transfers to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, on Wednesday.

It is believed that the new appointments and transfers may be linked to the recent explosion at Anto-Abosso quarry site in the Shama District of the Western Region.

A source at the Commission has revealed that the various district heads of the Commission may also be affected by the transfers.

Meanwhile, the Chief Inspector of Mines has directed all the Regional Heads of the Commission to undertake an audit of all the quarry operations within their jurisdictions.

The quarry explosion at Anto-Abosso on September 9 claimed five lives, while many persons got injured. It also destroyed properties worth thousands of Ghana cedis.

The Minerals Commission said in a statement that Sta Addsams Enterprise, the quarry company, operating at the site was doing so illegally because it had not.been granted any lease or permit to undertake any quarry activities.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

