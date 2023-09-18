Choplife Gaming hands over refurbished Boxing Gym to Jamestown Community

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Sep.18, GNA – Africa’s most prominent gaming franchisee, Choplife Gaming as part of its quest to develop sports in Ghana, has handed over a refurbished boxing gym to the Bronx Boxing Club in Jamestown.

The group, under the leadership of renowned Musician, Mr. Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, popularly known as Mr. Eazi seeks to help the grow the various sport disciplines across the continent as a way of giving back to society.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Mr. Eazi said the group was focused on helping to discover and nurture talents who would win laurels for the country.

“At Choplife gaming, it is our duty to support that is in film, arts and sports. We aim to bring these people out to be champions years to come, hence the need to partner Bronx Boxing Club to make it possible,” he said.

He urged boxers in the Jamestown community to make good use of the facility which would help them build upon their talents.

He showed appreciation to all stakeholders who contributed in making the dream of developing sports, particularly boxing in Jamestown possible.

Mr. Lawrence Carl Lokko, Chief Executive Officer of Bronze Boxing Club thanked Choplife Gaming for coming to their aid to refurbish the gym.

He promised that authorities in the community would make sure the gym serves it purpose.

“I believe that the boxing gyms that we have in Ghana are doing great but we are really lacking,” he urged.

He urged other entities to emulate what Choplife Gaming was doing to help develop sports in Ghana.

Mr. Dauda Fuseini, first Vice President of Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) also showed appreciation to Choplife Gaming for their kind gesture to promote boxing.

“I will also challenge the authorities to put this facility into good use and make sure they produce champions,” he added.

