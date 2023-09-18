Africa Basketball Festival unveils new logo

By Simon Asare

Accra, Sept. 18, GNA – The Africa Basketball Festival, organised by RITE Sports, has unveiled its new logo ahead of this year’s edition, which starts from December 15–17, 2023, at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The Africa Basketball Festival is a lifestyle event that merges the game of basketball with music, and a fashion show brings countries together to showcase their styles.

The maiden edition held in 2019 had Accra All-Star play Tema All-Star, while the 2022 edition saw four participating countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, USA and France.

Mr. Yaw Sakyi Afari, Project Lead of the Africa Basketball Festival, said the new logo brings fresh energy to the event, which is seeing an increase in the number of participating countries this year. The logo is a masterful blend of simplicity and sophistication, a perfect circle, symbolising unity, inclusivity, and the endless cycle of creativity and innovation.

This multi-faceted extravaganza promises an unforgettable experience for sports enthusiasts, fashionistas, and music lovers.

The 2023 Africa Basketball Festival is organised by RITE Sports with its partners Beyond The Return Office and Ghana Basketball Association.

