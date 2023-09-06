Architects must incorporate local culture into designing

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Sept. 6, GNA – Mr. Samuel Yaw Oppong, the Principal Architect at Awers Architects Limited, has urged architects in Ghana to take into consideration the preservation and sustainability of Ghanaian culture when designing residential, business, and commercial buildings.

Mr. Oppong said that just as the University of Ghana has maintained its original building culture of using brick tiles for its roofing in current structures, it is important that architects helped to preserve original Ghanaian building styles.

He said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the current trends in building designs and their implications for sustainability.

He expressed worry that the designs that were coming up would make it difficult to maintain Ghana’s building style, leading to the demolishing of existing structures to make way for unsustainable designed buildings.

He stated, for instance, that Ghanaian traditional buildings were built in a way that allowed natural light and ventilation, reducing the excessive use of electricity, whereas modern buildings used glass and others that consumed a lot of electricity.

“Our own way of building is more sustainable in terms of economy and energy, but because we want to copy and copy wrongly, for instance, one may have a big structure and have tinted glasses all over it; how do you sustain energy in such a building? It will use air conditioning throughout,” he said.

The Principal Architect stressed that there was no way such buildings could be sustained, adding that the use of glazing for buildings did not suit the climate of Ghana, while in the past, the natural ecosystem was used in line with the country’s climate.

Touching on the evolving nature of architecture in Ghana, he said, just like other aspects of life, mostly civilization and modernity were the causes as people tried to assimilate other cultures into the existing one.

He said as people travelled around the world, they brought in different architectural designs and request similar things in Ghana, adding that, for instance, he consulted some of his colleagues in other countries to stay up to date on new designs that he imbibed into his work.

Mr. Oppong said it was unfortunate that sometimes such designs were being copied wrongly and replicated in vacuum without consideration to the culture of the people, climate, and land type, among others.

He said the building typology had also changed over the years, explaining that in the past, Ghanaians were building in the courtyard system, where the rooms were gathered around the courtyard so everybody can see everything you do, and there is a shared bathroom, kitchen, and compound.

“But now it has moved away from that, and everybody wants their own corner, so instead of the shared way, in designing, everyone wants an ensuite bedroom where you have everything for yourself, even in a rented apartment,” he stated.

He said even with terracing, people now prefer having terraces with covers instead of the original terrace serving as a transition point from outside to the room.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

