2023 Fetu Afahye honours schools in Cape Coast

By Prince Acquah

Cape Coast, Sept 6, GNA – The chiefs and people of the ancient city of Cape Coast held a colourful durbar on Saturday at the Jubilee Park to climax the 2023 Fetu Afahye.



It was held on the theme: “Celebrating our educational institutions for enhancing the name of Oguaa,” to purposely honour schools in Cape Coast for their immense contribution to the advancement of the city.



An interschool choir made up of students from Holy Child, Wesley Girls, Adisadel College, Ghana National, and Aggrey Memorial, among others served the mammoth gathering with therapeutic melodies at various times to spice up the occasion.



The durbar was also interspersed with rich cultural performances by various groups and individuals to the amusement of the dignitaries, chiefs and the people.



Shortly after the event had commenced, it was disrupted by an unruly downpour but that did not dampen the spirit of the people to celebrate the occasion.



Like it does every year, this year’s festival attracted hundreds of people from far and near to the one-time national capital to experience and revel in the culture-rich event.



Madam Virginia Evelyn Palmer, the US Ambassador to Ghana; Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister; and Mr Akwasi Agyeman, the CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority were among the dozens of high-profile dignitaries who graced the occasion.



Ahead of the durbar, there was a stunningly colourful procession of chiefs and asafo companies of the Oguaa Traditional Area who moved gracefully through the principal streets of Cape Coast to the Park.



Hundreds of people flooded the streets of the city to join the more than 2.5-kilometre procession marinated in a spicy blend of unalloyed culture and embellished with stunts and acrobatics.



Many others also climbed story buildings to catch a glimpse of the beautiful display of culture.

The chiefs, adorned in their colourful Kente and other traditional regalia and carried in beautifully decorated palanquins, danced and responded to cheers from the animated crowd.



Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, the Oguaamanhen, commended educational institutions in Cape Coast for their role in the popularity of the city and its development.



He was, however, concerned that schools in Cape Coast were largely occupied by outsiders while the indigenes roamed on the streets.



“We don’t find our children in the schools. They are always in the streets with some of them accosting tourists for money.



“If we are not careful, it may degenerate and Cape Coast would not have the future we are working for,” he lamented.



Osabarimba Kwesi Atta urged the people to work collaboratively to ensure children in the city leveraged the good number of quality schools they had and further deplored acts of intransigence demonstrated by some youth in the area and urged them to change their attitudes.



“Money alone cannot help us in our development cause; we also need good attitude and disciplined citizenry,” he said.



“Let us work together to raise our children to give them a worthy future,” he added.



For her part, Prof Jane Nana Opoku Agyemang, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast and former Education Minister, advised the recent Junior High School graduates to desist from extreme acts that could land them into trouble.



She said instead of wandering about and engaging in unproductive activities, they should support their parents in their various enterprises.



Prof Agyemang further called for peace in all parts of the country to ensure Ghana developed expeditiously.



GNA

