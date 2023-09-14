Ghana counts Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey to pick Olympic slot  

Accra, Sept. 14, GNA – Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey is the Ghanaian boxer who has advanced to the semi-finals of the ongoing Africa Boxing Championship in Dakar, Senegal.

Out of the 12 Ghanaian boxers that competed at the Olympic qualifiers, Allotey is the sole contender in the competition.

He would be seeking to advance to the finals of the competition this evening and possibly grab an Olympic slot for Ghana as he takes on Ala Eddine Zidi of Tunisia in the Flyweight division.

So far, Allotey has been impressive, winning all his bouts in style and excellence and determined to achieve his Olympic dreams.

According to Coach Ofori, Allotey is destined for greatness because he is one of the cool, calm and obedient boxers.

GNA

