The world is your oyster, strive for excellence – UG graduates urged

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, Aug. 30, GNA – Newly graduated students from the University of Ghana have been urged to be solution-oriented and strive for excellence while serving society.

Having been awarded degrees after completing their programmes of study from the University of Ghana (UG) School of Law, UG Medical School and School of Biomedical and Allied Health Sciences, the 310 graduates were asked to widen their reach, be strategic and adaptable in their quest to be impactful.

Nana Adjoa Hackman, Lawyer, and Guest Speaker, made the clarion call during the University’s first congregation for the 2022/2023 cohort of students.

She urged the graduates to aspire to greater heights and should not let the graduation blind them to their duties and obligations.

“The world is your oyster, and it will be up to you to make the best out of it. Strive for excellence in all things, confront challenges as part of the layers to success,” Nana Hackman said.

Using her life story as case study, she urged them to be steadfast in their endeavours as they would face skepticism, cynicism, prejudice, disappointments, and self-doubt but must continue to learn and grow.

“Maintain a positive mindset, build yourselves up, don’t shy away from trying new things and it will ensure that you are prepared to take up new challenges when they come up,” she said.

“Stay consistent, keep improving and performing. Let dignity, honesty and integrity be your guard.”

Nana Hackman said the African Continental Free Trade Area presented a market opportunity of some 1.4 billion people with a combined GDP of $ 3.4 trillion, thus, called on the new Bachelor of Law graduates to explore the area of business law.

Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, the Vice Chancellor of the University, urged the graduates to go out and make their mark in the world.

“I urge you all to raise high the bar of excellence, and always proceed in truth and integrity to make the University of Ghana

proud. We salute your resilience and dedication,” she said.

The Vice Chancellor said she had inaugurated a committee to develop a five- year plan; from 2024-2029, expected to propel the University towards a more engaged institution considering the emerging trends in science, technology, innovations, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

The academic and residential infrastructure continued to be expanded, she said, and that a 1200-bed student hostel had been completed for use in the next academic year.

“The one student one laptop initiative launched last year, has received tremendous support from within and outside the University. So far, close to 500 laptops have been donated, out of which

245 have been distributed to students to facilitate their academic work.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

