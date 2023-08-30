20,000 teachers, others benefit from University of Education, Winneba Distance Learning Programne

By P.K.Yankey

Fijai(W/R), Aug. 30, GNA – Mr. Ebenezer Asenso, National Council Attorney of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) Distance Education Students Association (DESA), says between 10,000 and 20,000 teachers and workers have so far benefitted from the UEW Distance Education Learning Programne in the Western Region in the last seven years.

He, therefore, advised teachers and other workers to take advantage of the programme to upgrade themselves and contribute meaningfully to national development.

Mr. Asenso was speaking to Ghana News Agency on the sidelines during the Student Representative Council (SRC) Week celebration for non-regular students of UEW at the Sekondi study centre at Fijai in the Western Region.

The celebration, which was on the theme: “Distance Education: A Holistic Tool for National Development”, afforded the SRC the opportunity to take stock of their academic and other activities and chart a new path in their career.

Mr. Asenso reminded prospective applicants that learning from home to attain a degree, build a family and work, was the best decision.

He diffused the mindset that “distance learners were not good students who could not be enrolled to do regular courses” but rather they were people who combined work, family and education together.

Mr. Asenso said, so far, the Distance Learning Programne at the UEW seemed to be the best and affordable to pursue, adding that fees for Distance learners at UEW was moderate.

He also lauded the UEW for non-discrimination in terms of award of certificates to regular and distance learners since they were all awarded the same certificate.

The Western Regional President of DESA, Madam Magdalene Mensah also told GNA that the Association had between 3,800 and 4,000 learners from six centres with 1,000 learners at the Sekondi centre.

She encouraged teachers, fresh graduates from Senior High Schools and Training Colleges as well as other workers to take advantage of the Distance Education Programne to improve upon their standards.

GNA

