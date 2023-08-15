Standard Chartered Bank to sponsor clients to watch Liverpool at Anfield 

Accra, Aug. 15, GNA- The Standard Chartered (SC) Bank has offered clients a golden opportunity to win an all-expensive paid trip to the United Kingdom to watch Premier League club Liverpool play live at their home grounds, Anfield.

This was revealed during the launch of the 2023 edition of the ‘Road to Anfield’ campaign where fans gathered to watch the opening of the English Premier League game between Liverpool and Chelsea in an exciting viewing party at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, Sunday.

All eligible clients need to do is transact to get a slot in the draw. Different transactions earn the clients’ slots in the draw. The transactions include making deposits into one’s account, buying insurance products, sign up for any wealth management product and Mobile Money payments on the SC Mobile App.



The customer with the highest transactions will be sponsored to the U.K. to watch the 2020 league winner, Liverpool play live at Anfield with the partner.

Speaking at the launch, Head, Wealth Management at Standard Chartered Bank Dr. Setor Quarshigah said the ‘Road to Anfield’ is a three-month campaign and encouraged new and existing customers to participate to win the lifetime paid trip.

She said, “We are very passionate about our partnership with Liverpool and we know our clients are happy with the campaign and urge them to participate and experience the Liverpool fever in Anfield.

“We have been doing this over a decade and committed to giving customers the chance to see our players and attractive facilities in Anfield after which they would have amazing stories to tell.”

Dr. Quarshigah added that the Bank would bring former Liverpool player, John Barnes to Ghana to share his football experience with the young talented players who aspire to reach the highest level in their career, amongst other football development projects.

She urged non-customers to sign up with the bank, fund the account, and purchase products to stand the enviable chance of winning the trip for two in Anfield.

“The more customers participate, the more slots they would gain to stand the chance of winning the trip with a partner to Anfield,” she stressed.

Ahead of the final draw, she said, there would be monthly draws for customers to win attractive prizes from the bank.

The launch witnessed a ‘predict and win’ game for the fans which saw Mrs. Tamar Ahema Abayateye accurately predicting the 1-1 scoreline between Liverpool and Chelsea to go home with a Liverpool-branded cap, muffler, and a water bottle.

The Country Head of Client Coverage, Corporate, Commercial, and Institutional Banking at Standard Chartered Bank Ghana, Mr. Xorse Godzi congratulated Mrs. Abayateye, adding that, “more of such events would be held in the future”.

GNA

