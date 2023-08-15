GFA releases list of applicants for election; Kwasi Appiah among candidates seeking position on Exco

Accra, Aug. 14, GNA – The Elections Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has released the list of persons who will be vying for various positions in the upcoming elections.

Current President Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku would face George Akwasi Afriyie for the presidency race, while Gifty Oware-Mensah is going unopposed for the women’s position on the Executive Council (Exco).

The most surprising applicant for the position was former Black Stars coach James Kwasi Appiah, who is vying for a position on the Executive Council.

The former Black Stars player, who just assumed a top position at Kumasi Asante Kotoko, is seeking to kick-start football administrative duties.

Among those competing for a position on the Executive Council are Kingsley Osei Bonsu, Nana Sarfo Oduro, Frederick Acheamopong, Randy Abbey, Onyina Asenso, Edmund Ackah, Raphael Gyambrah, Amadu Brimah, and Elloney Amade.

Others seeking the three Division One League positions on the Executive Council are Mark Addo, Samuel Addo Anim, Gideon Ofosu, Alexander Ababio, and Eugene Nobel Nii Noel.

The Election Committee is expected to review the received nomination forms before they fix a time and venue for vetting as per the roadmap.

The Elective Congress is set for September 27, 2023, in Tamale.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

