St Clare’s Technical Institute marks 40th Anniversary

By Mohammed Balu

Tumu, (UWR), Aug. 25, GNA – Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, has extolled the Catholic Church for its support towards technical education in the Upper West Region

He said, “over the 40 years, St Clare’s Technical Institute has distinguished itself in the region in the provision of technical and vocational education and training through hard work, commitment and the ideals of the founding fathers, which we owe gratitude to the Catholic Church for their commitment, especially the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary Sisters for the effort.”

He said apart from the government, one organization that had helped to promote the development of the region is the Catholic Church and it was important we gave them their due.

The regional Minister made the statement at Tumu during the 40th anniversary celebration and graduation ceremony of the St Clare’s Technical Institute.

Dr Salih indicated that the President, in line with his commitment towards technical education, found expression in the setting up of the Ghana TVET Service on the assumption of office in 2017, to ensure education was made accessible to the teeming youth.

Speaking on the theme of the anniversary, ‘’TVET education, a panacea for development’’, Dr Salih said the chunk of the nation’s budget was spent on education for the youth development and the reason the government launched the Skills development fund to serve as a catalyst for the economic growth and development of free TVET for all.

He encouraged the youth, graduates of technical schools to apply under the Youth Start project, which was aimed at empowering 50,000 unemployed youth in the country for upgrading skills as well as existing small and medium enterprises where cash support and start up kits would be provided.

Dr Salih said St Clare’s also benefitted from the NPP administration under the flagship free TVET for all programme, which covered the absorption of school fees and feeding saying, “Even though you qualified it would have been difficult for all of you the students to be here had it not been the foresight of his excellency Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo, the President”.

A number of infrastructural projects and equipment have been completed while others are ongoing, including a 70 capacity dormitory block in use, supply of 300 furniture, five workshops renovated and retooled with modern equipment, existing structures renovated and a 30 seater bus provided and a dining hall under construction.

Madam Catherine Naeke, the Principal of the St Clares Technical Institute, said the school was established in 1983 to complement the efforts of the government primarily to help train the people with vocational skills but reminded the students to abide by the Catholic norms while in school.

The courses at the school include Fashion and Design Technology, Hospitality and Catering Management, General Textiles, Business Information Technology, and Electrical Engineering Technology.

She appealed to the authorities to help complete the school’s kitchen and the dining hall as they were crucial for the school.

Mr Tordia Isssahaku, the Parent Teacher Association Chairman, urged parents to consider choosing the school as a first choice and not as an alternative.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

