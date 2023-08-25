Aspiring MP organizes free health screening for constituents

By Samuel Ackon

Assin Fosu (C/R), Aug. 25, GNA – Mr. Eric Kwadwo Baidoo, an aspiring parliamentary candidate for the Assin Central Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has organised a free health screening for his constituents to diagnose, treat and prevent some illnesses.

The more than 1500 beneficiaries were screened of various ailments like, blood pressure, hepatitis B, diabetes, eye and dental , malaria and breast lumps.

Speaking about the rationale for the exercise, he noted that the healthcare of the constituents was paramount and the exercise would improve their wellbeing .

In addition, he said his vision was to ensure that his constituents had access to quality healthcare irrespective of their economic situations.

He noted that his focus for the constituency was to bring healthcare right to the door step of the constituents to build a strong society for the people of Assin.

As part of the exercise, Mr. Baidoo donated some thermometers, stethoscope, glucometers and blood pressure equipment to all the electoral areas to help support effective healthcare delivery.

He said his track record of benevolence and development stood tall and would afford him the opportunity to lead the NPP Party in the Assin Central Constituency.

Dr. Yaa Achiaa Boateng, Physician at the International Maritime Hospital, who supervised the exercise, urged residents to be health conscious and emphasised that diets contributed greatly to good healthcare.

She advised residents to consume more green vegetables and fruits in their daily diets to build a strong immune system.

In addition, she told the constituents to adopt healthy lifestyles while paying routine visits to hospitals for check-ups.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to Mr Baidoo and appealed to the delegates to vote for him to become the next Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency.

GNA

