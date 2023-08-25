Minister appeals for UNHCR support for refugees

By Bajin D. Pobia

Wa, Aug. 25, GNA – Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, has appealed to the United Nations High Commission on Refugees (UNHCR) and the Ghana Refugees Board to support the government to properly take care of the Burkina Faso refugees in Ghana.

He said the Burkina Faso refugees were camped at Bano in the Sissala East Municipality after they had escaped terrorists attacks from their home country into some parts of the region and needed urgent support from relevant United Nations’ Agencies to improve their living conditions.

He said despite terrorists’ activities in Ghana’s neighbouring Burkina Faso, the security agencies had been on high alert for any deviant who would want to take advantage of the situation to infiltrate and disturb Ghana’s peace.

Dr Bin Salih, made the appeal at the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council’s Meeting with municipal, district chief executives, district coordinating directors, presiding members of the various assemblies, heads of government departments, institutions and agencies, as well as the security agencies to take appropriate decisions to benefit the people.

He reminded the people in the region to be more vigilant and cooperate with the security agencies by reporting people with suspicious characters to them on time for action.

He re-echoed his appeal to the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs to fill all the vacant skins and resolve all pending petitions at both the regional and national levels to help secure the needed peace for the country.

“I am sad to inform you that the resolution of cases is at snail pace.

I wish to appeal to the leadership of the Regional House of Chiefs to expedite action on all the cases and issues brought before it,” he said.

The Regional Coordinating Council, per Article 255 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, mandates the House to meet at least twice yearly to share ideas and advise on issues and take the right and appropriate decisions that would benefit the people.

The various assemblies presented reports on infrastructural development, security and government’s social and economic interventions on the living conditions of the people in the communities.

