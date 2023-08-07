POKS Vocational holds fashion show to climax graduation ceremony

By Ruth Dery

Tema, Aug. 7, GNA – POKS Vocational Training Institute held a fashion display to cap off the institute’s 21st Graduation Ceremony last weekend at Roman-Down in Ashaiman, where 22 students graduated.

The young, beautiful ladies who formed part of the graduation students adore their elegant dresses to do the catwalk to the admiration of the large gathering, including family members, friends, and others at the event.

During the fashion show, students showed the abilities they had learned over the course of two years at the institute through self-expression, the Ghana News Agency’s Tema Regional Entertainment Desk observed.

The students captivated the audience with their apparel, footwear, lifestyle, accessories, cosmetics, hairdo, and body posture, and set the stage for them to enter the fashion world with swagger.

The Chief Executive Officer of POKS Vocational Training Institute (P.V.T.I.), Madam Abena Pokua Rawlene Guh, disclosed that obtaining vocational skills was a treasure of information that elevated one above the average and boosts one’s potential and responsibilities.

She stated that knowledge was power, and added that acting on skill training to acquired knowledge was a superpower that offers an individual an advantage in being empowered and self-employed, and it leads to personal achievement while enhancing one’s standard of living.

Madam Anthea Ohene Mayne, Greater Accra Regional Manager of the Ghana Enterprises Agency (G.E.A.), congratulated the students and management of the institute on their accomplishment and challenged them to work hard for the institute and Ghana.

She added that GEA has a mandate to create micro, small, and medium firms through advice and coaching, with the goal of encouraging youth interest in entrepreneurial skills.

“Because we do not provide training, we refer you to vocational schools such as POKS or any other vocational school that is capable of assisting you in developing your skill of interest.”

“Because every business requires funding, we also provide capital to run businesses in the form of grants to help pitch businesses and start new ones.” “We always keep an eye on you to make sure you’re using the grant wisely and for the right reasons,” she said.

Madam Mayne praised parents for encouraging their children to master a talent that will allow them to be self-employed and earn a living on their own.

