New Juaben South MCE pleased with BECE candidates’ preparation 

Koforidua, Aug. 07, GNA – Mr Isaac Appaw-Gyasi, the Municipal Chief Executive of New Juaben South Municipality, has expressed satisfaction with the preparation and enthusiasm of candidates sitting for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

He said this after visiting all four examination centres in the municipality on the first day of the examinations, to be taken by 2,488 candidates.

He urged the candidates, who looked relaxed and alert, to maintain their confidence for the rest of the examination papers and to avoid examination malpractice.

“I’m hopeful that you will not disappoint yourselves, parents, teachers, or the municipality at large. You must do your best to write and pass well,” he said.

The BECE began on August 7 and will end on August 11, 2023.

The Director of Ghana Education Service for the New Juaben South Municipality, Mr Mustapha Haruna Appiah, stated that out of the 2,488 candidates taking the BECE, 1,166 are male and 1,324 are female.

In the municipality, there are 49 public schools and 27 private schools.

He wished the candidates the best of luck and urged the examiners to carry out their duties successfully.

Basic Education Certificate Examination is the primary qualification assessment for secondary and vocational school admission in Ghana.

It is administered by the Ghana Education Service under the Ministry of Education following the completion of three years of Junior Secondary schooling.

