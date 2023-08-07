Fafa Hammond releases new single 

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, Aug. 7, GNA – Ms. Fafa Hammond, commonly known as Fafita in the music fraternity, has released a spirit-filled gospel masterpiece single and video called “Sound of Miracles.”

The lyrics of the song are rooted in first Kings 18:41–46, where Elijah urges Ahab to “get up, eat, and drink, for there is a sound of abundance of rain.”

Fafita said the inspirational piece was written by her mother of blessed memory, Maria Nana Babua Hammond, a remarkable Evangelist, and her brother-in-law, also of blessed memory, Professor Folagbade Olajide Aboaba.

She said the song wass available on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, and other online stores.

Fafita is an anointed gospel musician and song writer, a Banker, and a consultant by profession. She was born in France and spent part of her childhood in Nigeria before relocating to Ghana.

She has several singles to her credit, including her original compositions “Hope in Jesus” featuring Joe Mettle, “Believe and Confess,” “Nana Brɛbrɛ” and “Onyame Nyae3” featuring Prince Hakeem Matthews and Press On Kids.

She served as a backup vocalist for the legendary Danny Nettey for over five years and shared the stage with both local and international gospel stars as a solo gospel artist.

Fafita has also released some beautiful renditions of hymns and worship songs, which can be found on all her social media handles.

Every Christmas, she dedicates her time to children through “Christmas with Fafita,” where she not only collaborates with kids to produce toe-tapping Christmas music but also engages in charity. Most recently, her emphasis has been on donations to children with cerebral palsy.

For over a decade, Fafita served as a music director, leading her church choir and becoming the first female music director and founding member of the Central University Mass Choir.

She is also credited with forming the Sogakope Community Mass Choir, a 50-member choir that she directed.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

