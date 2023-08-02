Over 17,000 Pupils to write BECE in Western North Region

By Alex Baah Boadi\Isaac Kwaku Gyedu

Sefwi-Wiawso (WN/R), Aug. 02, GNA – A total of 17,485 final year students are expected to take this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Western North Region.

Out of the figure,9,059 are male and 8,426 females.

In all 653 Schools made up of 480 Public schools and 173 Private schools would be writing the examination come August 7, 2023.

Mr Frederick Owusu, Western North Regional Examination coordinator who made this known to the Ghana News Agency in an Interview, said the examination would be written in 81 Examination centers across the Region with 653 invigilators and 81 supervisors.

He said a total of 3,546 students would sit for the examination in the Wiawso Municipality, while 2,043 would take their exam in the Aowin Municipality with 3,675 pupils taking their exams in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality.

Mr Owusu said 607 would write in the Suaman District, while 1,214 would write in the Bodi District with 1,852 in Juaboso District, 1,369 would write in the Akontombra District with 2,214 and 965 taking their exams in the Bia West and Bia East Districts, respectively.

He said all was set for the conduct of the examination on August 7, 2023, and that all the necessary preparations had been put in place to ensure a successful examination.

He advised the candidates not to panic as the examination was not different from what they had been doing in their various schools.

Mr Owusu cautioned the candidates against examination malpractices to avoid cancellation of their examination papers.

The Examination Coordinator advised parents and guardians to provide the basic needs to their wards during the exam period to enable them to take the examinations without difficulties.

“I would plead with parents to liaise with head teachers to provide proper transportation to transport candidates to and from the examination centers, so that candidates can get to the examination centers on time”

He also advised communities where examination centers are sited to form watch dog committees to give the needed protection to the candidates and their belongings during the examination and advised communities members to stay off the examination centers.

