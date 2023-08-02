MagMina Foundation hands over renovated classroom block to Kokofu-Sebedie community

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Kokofu-Sebedie (Ash), Aug. 02, GNA – The MagMina Foundation, an NGO dedicated to support schools and health facilities in deprived communities, has handed over a renovated classroom block to the Sebedie T.I Ahmadiyya basic school, in the Bekwai Municipality.

The project, estimated at GH¢22,007.87, was part of the NGOs support aimed at providing conducive infrastructure to promote learning opportunities for the children to improve educational outcomes in the community.

Mrs Agelina Asantewaa Yeboah, Co-founder of the organization, speaking at the handing over ceremony, said the Foundation was established in 2022 to provide the needed support to schools and healthcare facilities in deprived communities.

The renovation works of the school was, therefore, part of the Foundation’s Education Support Programme, aimed at providing improved learning opportunities to young people through improved school infrastructure, attendance, and performance in various deprived communities.

She stressed the need for corporate bodies and individuals to actively support the development of their communities to help improve the living conditions of the people.

Mrs Yeboah said plans were advanced to raise funds to buy identified medical equipment, needed by Madonna Clinic, at Ejisu-Besease in the Ashanti Region, to improve the health needs of the people in that community.

Nana Aduonin Fori Ill, the Chief of the community, commended the Foundation for the gesture and pleaded for more of such projects to help improve the living conditions of the people in the area.

Mr Frimpong Agyemang, headmaster of the school, promised to maintain the facility and use it for the intended purposes.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

