New Edubiase NPP Chairman supports BECE, WASCE candidates

By Richard Kusi

New Edubiase (Ash), Aug. 2, GNA – Candidates of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and West Arican Senior School Certificate Examination (WASCCE) in the New Edubiase Constiuency of the Ashanti Region have received mathematical sets and pens to facilitate their exams.

A total of 2,544 candidates from 54 basic schools and three senior high schools in the constituency, who are writing their examinations this year, benefitted.

Mr Prince Yaw Boadu, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman for the area, who donated the items, also gave out jerseys, training vests, and football to the New Edubiase Senior High School.

He told the Ghana News Agency during the

presentation that the gesture was to motivate the candidates to pass their examinations successfully.

Mr Boadu said he intended to donate about 8,000 pieces of mathematical sets and pens to both BECE and WASSCE candidates in the Adansi South, Adansi Asokwa and the Adansi North districts of the Ashanti Region.

He appealed to the candidates not to be afraid but concentrate on their books to enable them to pass the examinations with excellence.

Mr Ebenezer Kofi Asare, the Adansi South District Director of Education, who received the items, thanked the chairman for supporting the candidates.

He said the Directorate was working in collaboration with key stakeholders to ensure the successful conduct of the exams in the district and better performance of the candidates.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

