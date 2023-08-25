Nine females to vote in NPP’s presidential primary in Central Region

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, Aug. 25, GNA – All is set for delegates of the Central Regional branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to participate in the Party’s super delegates conference at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) on Saturday, August 26.

The conference is solely to enable delegates vote to prune the number of presidential aspirants of the party from 10 to five .

Nine out of the Region’s 54 delegates are women including the Regional Minister, four Members of Parliament (MPs), two Constituency Chairpersons, and two Regional Officers.

The remaining 45 male delegates consist of National Council Members, founding fathers, MPs, Constituency Chairmen, and Regional Executives.

Mr. Takyi Mensah, the Regional Secretary in an interview with the Ghana News Agency assured all stakeholders, particularly the 10 presidential aspirants that it would implement to the letter the operational guidelines issued for the party’s Special Electoral College election.

The guiding principle agreed upon by the aspirants will regulate the conduct of the Special Electoral College election to trim the 10 presidential aspirants to five, and set the pace for the presidential primary on November 4 to finally elect the flagbearer of the party for the 2024 general election.

The candidates for the Presidential primary are Mr. Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central, Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former General Secretary of the NPP, Mr. Kwadwo Poku, an Energy Expert, Mr. Alan Kyerematen, a former Trade and Industry Minister, and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The rest are Mr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former Food and Agriculture Minister, Mr. Boakye Agyarko, a former Energy Minister, Mr. Edward Addai-Nimo, a former MP for Asante Mampong, and Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, an Economist.

Mr. Mensah assured that the party and the Electoral Commission were adequately prepared to conduct the poll between 0900 to 1500 hours.

“We are poised to conduct a transparent, free and fair election that would be the envy of all political parties in the country,” he said.

He urged the delegates to turn up in their numbers to vote on the election day, as the security agencies were prepared to deal with any elements that would want to derail the election processes.

“There is nothing to fear. The security services are very alert.

“We have engaged them, and they will be exceedingly professional in the discharge of their duties without fear or favour,” he added.

