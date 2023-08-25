CONIWAS holds symposium, exhibition to mark Ghana WASH week

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, Aug. 25, GNA – The Ghana Coalition of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in the Water and Sanitation Sector (CONIWAS) has held a multi-stakeholder symposium to mark the Ghana Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) week.

The event brought together NGOs and stakeholders from institutions in the WASH and environment related fields as well as traditional leaders to foster awareness in ensuring the public’s access to safely managed WASH situations.

It was on the theme: “Safely Managed WASH for All: Every Contribution Counts”.

The event, which was held in Tamale, included an exhibition of items that promoted hygiene.

Madam Basilia Nanbigne, Executive Secretary of CONIWAS, speaking during the event, said the Ghana WASH week was instituted to draw citizens attention to sanitation issues towards increased positive changes.

She said it was essential to harmonise WASH activities to quicken the country’s efforts at attaining the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She called for collaborative efforts of government, NGOs and individuals to improve WASH situations in the country.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, who was the guest of honour for the event, said sanitation was a vital area of every economy, and needed increased engagements for improvement.

He called on Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to partner with CONIWAS in increasing WASH awareness.

He urged NGOs to present issues of concern for discussion to complement existing efforts to keep the country cleaner and safer.

Mr Kweku Quansah, Director of Environmental Health and Sanitation at the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, said the various initiatives of the leadership of Northern Region over the years in improving sanitation were worth emulating.

He urged relevant actors to increase awareness and initiatives that would make more impact on the environment and WASH for a safer society.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

