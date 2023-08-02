First Klass Shipping promotes teaching and learning in orphanage homes

Accra, Aug. 2, GNA – First Klass Shipping Specialist, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), has contributed to the building of a classroom facility for kids of Gtaceland Homes.

The support is to improve teaching and learning at the orphanage home.

A statement issued in Accra and signed Mr. Michael Obeng, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) said the wholly Ghanaian-owned door-to-door Shipping Company observed its 10th anniversary in August 2023, marking a decade of remarkable achievements and innovation.

It said founded in 2013, the Company has grown from a small startup to an industry powerhouse, revolutionizing door-to-door Shipping from the UK to

Ghana and has earned a hard reputation for excellence.

It said an Ultramodern toilet facility has also been built for the Atwedie township in the Ashanti Akyem South District.

The statement said the Company envisioned an even brighter future, characterized by continuous growth, further technological advancements, and a deepened focus on CSR.

“The company has remained dedicated to serving customers with excellence, forging strong partnerships, and making a positive impact on the industry and society as a whole,” the statement said.

Mr. Michael Obeng, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) expressed gratitude to the resolute staff of both past and present, clearing agents both past and present, as well as key partners, and customers who have played an integral role in the company’s journey so far.

He said with a steadfast commitment to innovation,

quality, and sustainability, First Klass Shipping looked ahead to the future with optimism and excitement.

He acknowledged that the company’s journey over the last decade has been both challenging and rewarding.

“Today marks a momentous occasion because, as the CEO, the 10th anniversary coincides with my Birthday. I am filled with immense joy and pride as we mark this incredible milestone of our journey,” he said.

He said their vision was to become the most preferred door-to-door shipping company from the UK to Ghana.

“Ten years ago, we embarked on a vision to create something exceptional, and today; we at First Klass Shipping stand tall as a testament to dedication, perseverance, and innovation,” he said.

The CEO said at the initial stages they rented warehousing properties in both UK and Ghana but

now they have their own warehouses in the UK and their Ultra-modern warehouse in Accra Ghana with other warehousing projects in Kumasi and Takoradi ongoing.

“We have quickly become the preferred choice for individuals and businesses alike when it comes to shipping items from the UK to Ghana,” he added.

GNA

