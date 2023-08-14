Martinson Ampadu emerges victorious at WABBA Togo Bodybuilding Championship

By Simon Asare

Accra, Aug. 14, GNA – Ghanaian bodybuilder Martinson Ampadu, popularly known as the “Rock of Africa,” won gold in the men’s physique event at the maiden edition of the World Amateur Bodybuilding Association’s (WABBA) Togo Bodybuilding Championship.

The championship held last Sunday witnessed some of West Africa’s finest bodybuilders from Ivory Coast, Benin, Nigeria, and others converge in Lome, Togo, to compete for honours in various categories.

Ampadu in the men’s physique event displayed some great agility and skill to impress the judges, who crowned him champion in the category.

Overall, Ampadu emerged second in the overall competition, which had over 100 competitors in men’s bodybuilding and physique in three categories, which include lightweights, middleweights, and heavyweights.

Speaking after his triumph at the WABBA Togo Championship, Ampadu expressed delight with his success, thanking all who have supported him thus far.

“The competition was tough, but I came here with one purpose, and that was to win. So, I am glad I did so, and I am grateful to all my fans who offered me moral and financial support to be here.

“I am already looking forward to winning more medals for Ghana in future competitions, and I will keep on working hard to get to the top,” Ampadu said.

Van Calebs, who is the manager of Ampadu, on his part, praised his athlete for showcasing class in the competition, which he described as very tough.

He lauded the Ghana chapter of WABBA for giving his athletes the platform to represent Ghana and win medals.

Van Calebs also stated that Ampadu is billed to perform at a mega bodybuilding competition in Europe in the coming months and rallied support from individuals and corporate Ghana.

Ampadu has featured in major competitions around the world and recently emerged as the winner in the men’s physique category at the 2023 Bodybuilding Championship in Indonesia.

GNA

