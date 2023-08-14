Article Wan wows crowd with new “Donow” single at Ghana Party in the Park

By Simon Asare

Accra, Aug. 14, GNA – Ghanaian Reggae and Afro-Dancehall musician Article Wan made a surprise appearance at this year’s Ghana Party in the Park event, thrilling the crowd with some amazing performances.

The award-winning sensational musician brought massive energy to Trent Park in London last Saturday as he dazzled the crowd with some of his hit songs, including “That Thing,” “Hallelujah,” and “Solo”.

The most intriguing part of Article Wan’s performance was when he was joined on stage by rapper Quamina MP as they thrilled fans with the new joint titled “Donow”.

The synergy between the fans and Article Wan was mesmerising during his performance, as they sang along coupled with his infectious dance moves.

The Ghana Party in the Park music festival also had various artistes in attendance, including R2Bees, VVIP, and Larruso, among others.

Article Wan is currently on a tour in the United Kingdom and recently thrilled fans at the “Fameye Live in London” concert, where he supported his fellow musician, Fameye.

The concert, which was organised by Bizzle Entertainment, was one of the biggest Ghanaian musical concerts in the United Kingdom and recorded impressive performances.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

