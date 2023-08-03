Let’s promote equal access to education – Educationist

By Priscilla Nimako

Amansaman, Aug. 3, GNA – Mrs. Patricia Entsie Mensah, the Principal of Crystal Heights International School, has called on the government to promote equal access to education and technology for children to serve as the impetus to transform society and have a prosperous future.

Speaking with Ghana News Agency in an interview at the fifth graduation ceremony of the school, Mrs. Mensah said access to education should not be determined by one’s socio-economic background and asked the government to ensure that everyone has equal opportunities to benefit from educational and technological advancement.

Mrs. Mensah said it should include providing affordable internet access, establishing digital infrastructure, and promoting inclusive policies because today’s children are not only competing with each other but with their peers worldwide.

The Principal said to leverage technology effectively and nurture the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship by fostering an environment that encourages risk-taking, creativity, and collaboration to unleash the potential of the students to create transformative solutions and shape the future.

She noted that technology was developed and used responsibly, respecting privacy, security, and human rights. Ethical considerations must be an integral part of the education system and technology development processes.

