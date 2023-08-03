AA Sports International supports 2023 Cheetah Cup

By Rihana Adam

Accra, Aug. 3, GNA – Adu Amofa (AA) Sports International donated items for the 2023 Cheetah Cup at the Cheetah FC Office at Kasoa in the Central Region.

The items were made up of bags of rice, oil, and an undisclosed amount of money.

Mr Abdul Hayye Yartey, President of Cheetah FC expressed his profound gratitude to AA Sports International management for the kind gesture.

He said, “on behalf of everyone at Cheetah Football Club, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to AA Sports International for donating items in support of this year’s Cheetah Cup.

“I’m proud of the leadership of AA Sports International, particularly, the founder, Mark Adu Amofah for coming up with this great and innovative project.

“I’m elated with the path being charted by Mark whom I’ve known since 2000,” he noted.

He added that it was always great to see footballers and ex-footballers giving back to the sports and society.

He said, “when I was Team Manager of Fauzan FC between 2000 and 2003, he was one of the gifted and hardworking players we had and I’m proud of how his career and life have turned out.”

AA Sports International is a Non-profit registered organization that support sports with the core objective of changing lives through creating greater awareness for kids with exceptional sports abilities.

Their vision is to provide quality sports and education, awareness, mentorship, sponsorships, and development opportunities for all children regardless of gender.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

