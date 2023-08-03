Ubuntu Online Academy will give Ghanaian footballers a better life – GFA

By Francis Ofori, GNA

Accra, Aug. 03 GNA – Mr. Mark Addo, Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, says the newly introduced Ubuntu Online Academy, a project by Soccer for Dreamers will create a better future for footballers after their career.

Ubuntu Online Academy is a project by Soccer for Dreamers, a US-based Non-Governmental Organization which seeks to train footballers in skills such as entrepreneurship, interview guide, and leadership.

Speaking at the launch of the project, the Vice President said this was in line with the GFA’s mandate to give footballers better lives, having recently launched a football school which aimed at educating players in the football ecosystem.

“In terms of the GFA foundation, where we have partnered several universities to advance knowledge into capacity of ex and current footballers and also broaden their skills outside football,” he said.

He commended Soccer for Dreamers for their partnership with the GFA to give footballers a better life after retirement.

Mr. Addo urged footballers, coaches, and club administrators to take advantage of the opportunity which would help get them on the right track and broaden their knowledge on certain aspects of life.

“We have millions of Ghanaians playing football so there is a great opportunity for them to leverage this for boys and girls to access and learn basic skills”.

Madam Sylvia Akwaboah, President of Soccer for Dreamers expressed her excitement on partnering the GFA to launch the Ubuntu Online Academy, which she said was the beginning of a new era.

“Even though we already have contents, we still need contents from businesses on the continent. We need to know what they need from the youth to level up, the cooperations and the business owners are the ones who know what they need,” she appealed.

She urged the youth, most especially sportsmen and women to embrace the opportunity given them to become better people in societies.

Soccer for Dreamers was founded by three brothers Jed Akwaboah, Baruch Akwaboah and Kayden Akwaboah, with the support of their mother Madam Sylvia Akwaboah who serves as President.

The foundation seeks to help football lovers get all the needed equipment to enjoy playing, having recently provided football boots, balls, and jerseys to some clubs in Ghana.

The event was coordinated by Soccer for Dreamers country representative, Stephane Lecosson.

GNA

