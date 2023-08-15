Japan’s premier makes offering for controversial Yasukuni shrine

Tokyo, Aug. 15, (dpa/GNA) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has sent a ritual offering to the controversial Yasukuni war shrine in Tokyo.

The offering was made as Minister for Economic Security Sanae Takaichi made a pilgrimage to the Shinto shrine on Tuesday, as Japan marked 78 years since the end of World War II.

The shrine commemorates those who died in wars for the Japanese Empire – including convicted and executed war criminals.

In the past, visits to the shrine by Japanese government officials have sparked protests from China and South Korea, against whom Japan’s aggression in World War II was directed.

Kishida sent a “masakaki” tree offering to the shrine, the Kyodo news agency reported, but did not make a personal visit.

In a solemn speech at a central commemoration ceremony in Tokyo for the approximately 3.1 million fallen soldiers and civilian victims, Kishida, in the presence of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, reiterated his country’s decision never to repeat the “tragedy of war.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

