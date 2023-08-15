Two NPP Executive Members file nominations to contest Agona East Parliamentary primary

By James Esuon

Duakwa (C/R), Aug. 15, GNA- Two executive members of Agona East branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have filed nominations to contest the Parliamentary Primary by the close of nominations on Thursday, 10 August.

They are Mrs Hannah Asamoah, the Agona East Constituency Chairperson of the party and Mr Prince Yaw Essah, the Vice Chairman of the Constituency.

Nana Kojo Frempong, Chairman of the Agona East NPP Election Committee, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that a third person by name Dr Kennedy Abrokwa, failed to submit his forms.

The National Executive Committee has fixed November 4, 2023, for the parliamentary primaries for orphan constituencies throughout the country.

Nana Frempong said the committee would meet the two contestants if the need arose to explain matters of concern to them.

The Central Regional office of the party in Cape Coast will receive the forms on Tuesday, August 15, as specified by the National Election Committee.

The Agona East Election Committee Chairman regretted that the party had not been able to win the seat for the past 12 years due to disunity and misunderstanding among aspiring candidates and their followers.

Nana Frempong, therefore, admonished the Aspirants to dwell their campaign message on unity to enable the party to achieve its objective and work to uplift the prospects and betterment of the delegates and the party.

He cautioned followers of the aspirants to desist from casting insinuations and the use of unclean language against each other, adding that this would not make them win the parliamentary seat.

Nana Frempong called on the rank and file of the party to work as a team to enable NPP to recapture the seat from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2024 elections.

