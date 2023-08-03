Hope For Africa donates reusable sanitary pads to Ayalolo basic school

By Edward Dankwah

Accra, Aug. 3, GNA – Hope for Africa, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has donated some reusable menstrual health products to the Ayalolo basic 1 and 2 school in the Ashiedu Keteke Sub-Metro.

As part of the donation exercise, Hope for Africa, in collaboration with Amnesty International, educated the students on their menstrual cycle, reproductive health and how to manage their period safely and in dignity, and their rights as citizens.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mrs Vincentia Koranteng-Asante, Programmes Officer of Hope for Africa, indicated that menstrual hygiene had been a challenge in recent times.

She said, “menstruation is a normal part of life, it’s not a punishment but we have our girls mostly being abused because when it is time to manage their products, they do not have safe products or do not have them at all.”

The programmes officer added that they began donating the disposable sanitary pads to the children in the school, but feedback indicated that they needed to give out more sustainable ones.

“The disposable sanitary pads are expensive in the market, which deprives some of the girls from going to school because they did not have money to afford unlike the reusables pads which can be washed afterwards and used severally,” she stressed.

Mrs Koranteng-Asante called on the male fraternity to desist from stigmatisation during the difficult times of the ladies and support them in times like these.

The programmes officer advised the ladies to frequently wash the reusable sanitary pads with soap and clean water to keep them clean and safe.

Madam Juliet Enyonam Agbali, a Nurse from the Adolescent Health Unit, Usher Hospital, said adolescence was the transition from childhood to adulthood between the ages of 10 – 19.

She noted the importance of the reusable health products to the ladies, and the sensitisation exercise, due to their ignorance levels.

The nurse advised the ladies to abstain from frequent intake of drugs during their period but consult a medical practitioner for assistance if the need be.

