Ghana movie industry not dead — Lilwin

Accra, Aug. 7, GNA – Celebrated Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lilwin, has asserted that the Ghanaian movie industry is not as dead as is being perceived.

He said this during the media launch of his highly anticipated Mr. President movie, which is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at the Royal View Cinema, SG Mall in Kumasi.

According to Lilwin, the movie industry that is on the brink of collapse needs a special ministry or commission to be created for it so that it can find ways of reviving the industry.

“What Ghana’s movie Industry needs is a comprehensive film policy or a film commission to look closely at the film industry again. There is no way that a ministry can cater for tourism, culture, and the arts industry, and I plead that we have a full Ministry of Creative Arts,” Lilwin said.

He added: “The state of the Ghana Film Industry is dire. I have sat back and watched keenly the semblance of a revival taking place in the industry and doff my hat to all the various actors and actresses, especially the Kumasi-based ones, for keeping the film industry alive.”

When asked what inspired the production of the Mr. President Movie, Lilwin said that he wanted to invest in his own craft since the movie industry now lacks the funds.

“It is time we kept the name of the movie in the limelight. You might wonder why it is so. It is because the movie itself explores the element of curiosity and how it shapes governance and human expectations, handles disappointments, and finds success in the pursuit of discovery,” Lilwin said.

Lilwin further thanked certain individuals, including Father Dickson, CEO of Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Samuel Amo Tobbin, and Dr. Samuel Ato Duncan, CEO of COA Herbal Mixture for supporting his movie projects.

