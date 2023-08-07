Krachi East: NDC parliamentary candidate donates to BECE candidates

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Aug. 7, GNA – Mr Nelson Kofi Djabab , the parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Krachi East constituency of the Oti Region, has donated items to the final year Junior High School candidates for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Municipality.

The items include 1,700 mathematical sets, 1,700 pens, 1,700 sanitary pads and 1,700 T-roll.

The centres, which benefited from the donation in the Municipality included Oti Senior High School, College of Demo School, KpareKpare M/A , Tokuroano M/A and Asukawkaw Senior High School Center.

The pupils were grateful for the kind gesture from the Parliamentary candidate and expressed confidence in coming out successful in the exams.

Mr Djabab, who spoke with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the donation was part of efforts to support education in the constituency.

He said the materials would enable the candidates, especially the vulnerable ones, to raise their dreams of passing the exams without any logistical limitations.

He said aside from good preparations, tools also give confidence, speed and accuracy to the candidates.

The parliamentary candidate advised parents and guardians to invest in their children’s education instead of lavishing money on buying unprofitable materials that would not benefit the society.

He said educating the children was key to the country’s development.

Mr Peter Yaw Awuranyi, former District Chief Executive (DCE) for Krachi East constituency, urged parents to support their wards in school for a better future.

Mr Sarfo Nketia, centre supervisor for College Demo, received the items on behalf of invigilators and thanked the parliamentary candidate for the donation.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

