Role of women in STEM cannot be understated – Foundation

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, Aug. 2, GNA – Ms Stephanie Asabea Opoku, the Administrative Officer, STEMinist Foundation, a network of women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), said women in STEM are thriving and driving growth, and their contribution to national development cannot be underestimated.

She said cultural perceptions about the jobs women were expected to do were impeding their advancement in the technical and scientific industry, hence the need to acquire more knowledge in those fields to make a mark.

Making her contribution at the Ghana News Agency’s Dialogue Platform in Tema, Ms Opoku said women had made major contributions to both local and global development through STEM and were gaining more knowledge/ experiences to pass on to the younger generation.

She said inadequate resources, gender stereotyping, and a lack of confidence were some of the factors limiting women’s participation in the scientific and technological fields.

However, increased advocacy, career guidance, and empowerment would help a greater number of women to take on leadership roles and step outside of their comfort zones, she said.

Based on those goals, the STEMinist Foundation continually raised awareness to encourage more women to build and nurture their interests in the technical profession, Ms Opoku said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

