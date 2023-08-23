First Beijing doping case: Iranian alpine skier tests positive

Beijing, Feb 9, (dpa/GNA) – Iranian alpine skier, Hossein Saveh Shemshaki, is the first athlete to test positive for doping at the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said late Thursay.

The 36-year-old Saveh Shemshaki, tested positive for the prohibited substance dehydrochloromethyl testosterone, which is classified as an anabolic androgenic steroid, in an out of competition test on Monday.

Saveh Shemshaki, who has been provisionally suspended, requested the testing of his B-sample. He is attending his third Winter Games with a best previous result of 31st in the 2014 slalom in Sochi.

GNA

