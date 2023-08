Berlin,Aug 23, (dpa/GNA) – A major police operation is under way at a school in Bischofswerda in eastern Germany.

The operation on Wednesday, started after an alarm was triggered, a police spokesman said. The police are investigating whether there is a serious threat at the site.

The police received the emergency call at around 9:45 am (0745 GMT).

Numerous emergency services were on the scene.

The school in the state of Saxony, is a combined primary and secondary school.

GNA

