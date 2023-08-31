FDA sensitises public on medicines safety 

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor

Tamale, Aug. 31, GNA – The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has organised public education on medicines safety in the Northern Region as part of Promoting the Quality of Medicines Plus (PQM+) Programme in the country.

The event, held in Tamale, was to create awareness among consumers about the safety of regulated products, and increase consumer and patient education engagement in pharmacovigilance activities.

Mr Zakaria Braimah, Northern Regional Head of FDA, who spoke during the event, said unsafe medication practice and errors could cause serious harm to patients as result of side effects, and adverse reactions.

He advised consumers to check the label on their medicines before taking them to make sure they were safe.

He entreated consumers to take medications exactly as prescribed and urged them to always follow the directions of their doctors on how to take the medications.

Mr Braimah encouraged consumers, patients, and health care professionals to download the Med Safety App to report to their health care workers or the FDA any adverse effects after using their medicines, vaccines, or any other health product.

