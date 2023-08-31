NGO supplies medical equipment to Atibie Government Hospital 

By Eunice Tekie Tei

Kwahu Atibie (E/R), Aug. 31, GNA – In the quest to promote paediatric and maternal care to the people of Kwahu, Give Hope Global, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) based in the United States of America (USA), has donated essential medical equipment to the Atibie Government Hospital.

The gesture, worth over $300.000, was to help promote quality healthcare delivery to the people of Kwahu and its surrounding communities in terms of paediatric and maternal care.

Among the items donated were an ultrasonic ECG machine and digital thermometers.

The NGO also conducted a training session on basic paediatric life support, jaundice management, and respiratory infections for clinical staff drawn from various wards of the facility.

Handing over the items to the facility, Mr John Watson, one of the directors of the NGO, indicated that the programme formed part of their usual annual medical outreaches in Ghana, hence the gesture.

He said the NGO had taken it upon itself to support quality healthcare delivery in deprived communities in Kwahu and the country.

Mr Watson said other health centres and CHPS compounds in Kwahu had not been left out of their kind, adding that the same activity was carried out at the Pepease and Obo Health Centres and the Nkwantanang CHPS compound.

He promised the NGO’s commitment to extend the gesture to other deprived communities in Kwahu.

He charged the health workers at the facility to maintain the equipment well since it was going to serve many communities in Kwahu and beyond.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Hospital, Dr Kobena Awotwe Wiredu, Medical Superintendent of the facility, expressed their appreciation to Give Hope Global for their generous donations over the past years and assured that the hospital would take care of the items as always.

Dignitaries present at the ceremony included Mr. Roger Braswell and Mrs. Angela Quinn, co-founders of Give Hope Global, and Dr William Flannery and Dr Lillian Ferdinands, co-medical directors of Give Hope Global.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

