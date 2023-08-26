Dr Bawumia wins NPP Special Delegates election

Accra, Aug 26, GNA – Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has massively won the New Patriotic Party’s Special Delegates Election Saturday, August 26.

The Vice President polled 629 out of the total valid votes cast, beating competition from Kennedy Agyepong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, who garnered 132 votes.

Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, immediate past Minister of Trade came third with 95 votes.

The top four elected candidates to contest the Party’s flagbearer position come November 4 are; Dr Bwaumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kyerematen and Dr Owusu Afryie Akoto.

The Party would next Saturday hold runoff for Mr Francis Addai-Nimo and Mr Boakye Agyarko after both polled nine votes.

The winner of the runoff will join the top four for the November Conference.

Below are the full the results.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia – 629 Kennedy Agyapong – 132 Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen – 95 Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto – 40 Francis Addai-Nimo – 9 Joe Ghartey – 3 Kwadwo Nsafoa Poku – 3 Kwabena Agyapong – 6 Boakye Agyarko – 9 Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku –

TOP FIVE

Dr Bawumia Kennedy Agyepong Alan Kyerematen Dr Akoto

*5. Tie between Addai-Nimo and Agyarko (9) each

GNA



Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

