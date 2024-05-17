Ghana’s President pledges commitment to finding killers of investigative journalist Ahmed Suale  

By Stephen Asante/Godwill Arthur Mensah

Accra, May 17, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says Ghana’s security network has not abandoned the search for the perpetrators of the gruesome murder of investigative journalist, Ahmed Hussien-Suale.

“The efforts of the law enforcement agencies to bring the killers of Hussein-Suale to book continues no matter how long it takes,” he assured while addressing the closing session of the Third African Media Convention (AMC), in Accra.

The ace undercover journalist was in January 2019 shot dead at Madina, near Accra, while driving home.

The motive behind his murder remains unresolved as the Police say they are still hunting for the killers.

According to media reports, two unidentified men on motorbikes shot him three times, killing him instantly.

The incident threw the occurred the media fraternity into a state of shock given the West African nation’s remarkable record of press freedom.

Suale’s undercover investigations had helped to expose human traffickers, corrupt officials and judiciary staff across Africa.

He worked with Tiger Eye, a highly secretive team of investigative journalists led by ace undercover investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The murder of Ahmed Suale has since attracted global condemnation from various human rights institutions, civil society organisations and the media.

The African Editors’ Forum, organisers of the AMC, earlier in an address at the Convention, presented by its President, Churchill Otieno, appealed to the Government of Ghana to work assiduously in tracking and bringing the killers of Hussein-Suale to book.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, delivering the keynote address to end the Convention, affirmed the commitment of his Administration to protect the rights and interests of Ghanaian journalists.

Promoting the safety of journalists, he said, was a priority of the Government.

“Freedom of the media is fundamental to the growth of any democratic society,” he noted, adding that his Administration was bent on liaising with the media to advance the nation’s development agenda.

The three-day Convention was held on the theme: “Enhancing Freedom, Innovation and Environmental Sustainability in a Dynamic Media Landscape”.

It discussed the emerging technologies in the media landscape, advancing best practices amid the fast-evolving news industry and creating new revenue opportunities through partnerships.

The key highlights related to the state of the media in Africa, Artificial Intelligence and its impact on new media, bringing the newsroom into the business of news, and revenue and innovation-winning ideas for sustainability and growth.

The Convention is being organised by UNESCO Addis Ababa Liaison Office to AU and UNECA, the African Union, hosted by the Ministry of Information, the Ghana Journalists Association, and various media partners.

Meanwhile, the Committee for the Protection of Journalists, Africa, has welcomed the President’s reassurance of the pursuit of justice for Ahmed Suale’s family.

“CPJ welcomes mention of the case and calls for authorities in #Ghana to match words with action and transparency. Over 5 years since the murder, who are the current suspects and what is the status of the investigation?,” it posted on its X (formerly Twitter”) handle.

GNA

