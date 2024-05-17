Israel King of Jews Church calls for peaceful election 

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, May 17, GNA-N’Akoa Prophet Nazareth Ansah Jamson, Leader and Founder of the Israel King of Jews Church, has called on stakeholders to put their best foot forward to ensure peaceful elections in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary polls.

He said: “We are one people with one nation and for that matter, we don’t have to make elections bring division among us.”

N’Akoa Jamson made the call at the celebration of this year’s Passover of the church at Dome in Accra on Friday.

The celebration was on the theme: “Deliverance and Total Liberation of the Israelites from Bondage.”

The Passover commemorates the way the Jews were spared from the plagues and other painful experiences through the manifestation of God’s power through Moses as against Pharaoh and his sorcerers.

It also marks the passing over of the Egyptian homes when their first-born babies were being killed and marks the command by the son of God to celebrate it in memory of Him.

N’Akoa Jamson who is also the spiritual leader of Prophets and Spiritual Churches Council, Ghana said in the spirit of peace politicians should understand that there was only one Ghana and that elections were meant to choose leaders.

“It must not become an avenue for conflict and bloodshed rather comportment and civility must be the guiding principles in our campaigns,” he said.

N’Akoa Jamson said as the country approached the general election in December, all must resolve to eschew tendencies that could compromise the peace of the country before, during and after the elections.

