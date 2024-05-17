Tema Metro Education Directorate celebrates International Boys’ Day  

Kristodia Otibu Asiedu/Zainab Abdul-Hamid

Tema, May 17, GNA- The Tema Metro Education Directorate has held a heroes’ conference for members of the Tema boys’ clubs in commemoration of this year’s International Boys’ Day.

The conference aimed at putting the spotlight on the health and well-being of boys, particularly those in Junior High School (JHS) and Senior High School (SHS).

The theme for the celebration is “Focus on Boys’ Health and Well-Being” to acknowledge a need for the boys to identify their self-worth to live positive lifestyles to enhance their health and general well-being.

Mr. Samuel Atuahene Antwi, the Nutrition Officer at the Tema Metropolitan Health Directorate, speaking at the event, stressed the importance of nutritional education, saying it provided a lot of information about their health.

Mr. Antwi stated that healthy eating was not only about preventing illness but also about ensuring optimal cognitive function and emotional stability, which are essential for academic success.

He encouraged the young boys to prioritise their spending on nutritious food and healthy habits rather than on clothing and other non-essential items, emphasizing the importance of investing in their well-being.

The boys were strongly encouraged to report any sexual abuse they might encounter and were also advised to be goal-driven and to cultivate a clear sense of purpose in their lives.

Ms. Olivia Bosompemaa, the Tema Metro Girls’ Education Officer, said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), that this year’s theme encourages boys to recognise their unique abilities and pursue their dreams without fear of expressing vulnerabilities.

Ms. Bosompemaa said that societal expectations often discouraged boys from sharing their problems, which could negatively impact their academic performance and overall well-being.

“We want boys to feel supported and to have the courage to share their issues so they can achieve their goals,” she said.

She also called for support and funding for the unit to help reach out to more boys, saying that the initiative has brought a lot of improvement in the conduct of the boys who participated.

“If we had more funding, we could reach more boys and bring resources to schools,” she said.

She added that parents must support and provide for their boys to be healthy and have a sound mind to concentrate in school.

“Parents need to provide for their children’s basic needs, especially food and school supplies, to help them excel,” she said.

Some students expressed their joy, saying that such events provided them with a lot of knowledge on how to groom themselves and plan their lives.

Other students said they have been able to build a little confidence, adding that the event also provided a platform for networking.

