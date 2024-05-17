Agona West MCE pays working visit to acquaint himself with voters’ registration exercise  

By James Esuon

Swedru (C/R), May 17, GNA – Mr Evans Addison Onomah Coleman, Agona West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has paid a working visit to the Electoral Commission’s office (EC) at Swedru, in the Central Region, to acquaint himself with the ongoing limited voters’ registration exercise.

He was accompanied by Mr Chris Jojo Arhin Arthur, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Agona West Constituency; Alhaji Gibrin Tanko, NPP Chairman for Agona West Constituency and Mr Isaac Mensah, NPP Central Regional Communication Director.

The visit was to encourage EC officials and prospective applicants, especially students who have attained 18 years and above to register and obtain the voters’ identity card.

Mr Coleman, also the Chairman of the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC), in an interview with the media, expressed happiness about the peaceful atmosphere prevailing at the registration centre and hoped that the three-week exercise would end successfully.

He said adequate measures have been put in place by the MUSEC to ensure that all stakeholders involved in the exercise abide by the rules and regulations of the exercise.

The MCE praised the EC officials for their high sense of professionalism attached to the exercise and expressed the wish that the prospective applicants would go through the processes without any hindrance to enable them to vote in the upcoming December 7, 2024, polls.

Mr Chris Arthur on his part, emphasised the importance of youth involvement in the democratic process and called on them to embrace the current limited voter registration exercise.

He said the active participation of the youth in this year’s elections would help shape their prospects of the democratic dispensation of the country.

The Parliamentary Candidate appealed to parents and guardians to encourage their children and wards to take an active part in the ongoing registration exercise to enable them to exercise their franchise in elections.

Mr Anobil Forson, Agona West Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission, who received the entourage gave the assurance that the Commission was fully prepared to ensure that adequate materials were provided to capture all prospective applicants.

GNA

