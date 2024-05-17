Bia East EC registers over 1,200   

By Alex Baah Boadi

Adabokrom (WN/R), May 17, GNA- A total of 1,228 people comprising 612 males and 616 females have been registered at the Bia East District Office of the Electoral Commission within the first seven days of the ongoing limited voters registration exercise.

Madam Margaret Asiedu, the Bia East District Electoral Officer, told the Ghana News Agency that 212 persons used the Ghana card to register while 1,014 used the guarantor’s system with two persons using passports to register.

She mentioned network challenges on the first day, which later improved as the only setback.

He thanked major stakeholders for the smooth exercise so far and asked them to continue in the remaining days to have a successful exercise.

Mr. Sylvester Goode, a New Patriotic Party Communication team member who is the party’s Agent at the Electoral Commission Office and Mr Osei Simon Sunday, National Democratic Congress constituency IT and Elections Officer both in an interview with the Ghana News Agency expressed satisfaction in the process.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

