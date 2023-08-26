NPP Presidential Race: Agyarko, Addai-Nimoh for runoff Saturday

Accra, Aug. 26, GNA – The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will on Saturday, September 2, hold a run-off for Mr Boakye Agyarko and Mr Francis Addai-Nimoh to select one to join four others to contest the Party’s November 4, presidential primaries.

The runoff became necessary following a tie between the two, who polled nine votes each to occupy the fifth position in the Party’s Super Delegate Congress today.

Professor Mike Oquaye, the Chairman of the NPP’s Presidential Primary Election Vetting Committee, announced the date for the runoff at a press conference in Accra, after Dr Serebour Quaicoe, Director of Electoral Services of the Electoral Commission.

Below are results of the Special Delegates Congress.

1.Dr Mahamudu Bawumia – 629

Kennedy Agyapong – 132 Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen – 95 Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto – 40 Francis Addai-Nimo – 9 Joe Ghartey – 3 Kwadwo Nsafoa Poku – 3 Kwabena Agyapong – 6 Boakye Agyarko – 9 Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku –

TOP FIVE

Dr Bawumia Kennedy Agyepong Alan Kyerematen Dr Akoto

*5. Tie between Addai-Nimo and Agyarko (9) each

GNA

